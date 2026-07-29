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WASHINGTON — Anthony Fauci, the former top U.S. infectious disease expert, declined to answer questions at a Senate hearing on Wednesday, invoking his constitutional right against self-incrimination and accusing Republican Senator Rand Paul of an "unhinged" campaign to see him imprisoned.

"Under the advice of my attorneys, I will invoke my right under the Fifth Amendment of the Constitution to refrain from answering your questions," Fauci told the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, which Paul chairs, in his opening statement.

Fauci declined to answer 15 questions from Paul, invoking his Fifth Amendment rights for each of them.

Paul said Fauci was not allowed to plead the Fifth, that a pardon issued by former President Joe Biden would not protect him, and that there would be consequences for his refusal to answer the questions.

Fauci, who led the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for 38 years and became the face of the U.S. pandemic response, long has been the target of criticism by President Donald Trump and many American conservatives. Trump before the hearing wrote of Fauci on social media: "His ideas were CRAZY!"

Biden pardoned Fauci on January 19, 2025, for any offenses he may have committed since 2014 in connection with COVID-19 or in his role as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. The pardon does not cover subsequent conduct.