Trump vows to beat Iran after attack

On the heels of a reported targeted attack on U.S. troops, President Donald Trump on July 29 vowed to beat the "f------ s---" out of Iran.

The comment came during an interview with Fox News saying the United States would "be hitting them hard" and Iran was "going to get a beating" over Tehran's overnight attacks.

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) on July 28 announced that Iran launched a series of ballistic missiles at a U.S. base in Jordan, in what the federal agency called a “surprise attack" that day.

The attack took place at 5:45 p.m. ET, when CENTCOM said Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces launched "multiple ballistic missiles from Iran in an attempted surprise attack on U.S. forces" in the Middle East.

"All Iranian missiles were successfully intercepted," the agency wrote in a post on X. "U.S. forces remain vigilant and at a high state of readiness."

USA TODAY NETWORK