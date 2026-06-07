Heat safety basics

• Use sunblock or sunscreen: And reapply it regularly (every two hours is a good baseline.)

• Dress for the heat: Pick loose-fitting, light-colored and lightweight clothes, the National Weather Service recommends.

• Don't leave kids or pets in the car: The temperature quickly becomes deadly − even if it's not that hot out.

• Check the weather: Your favorite weather app should have a wealth of information about UV index (for sunblock purposes), heat warnings and the 'feels-like' temperature. Heat.gov has additional information about the forecast and heat risk.

• Bring water: You'll need multiple bottles of water per person if you're spending extended time in the sun.

• Seek shade and air conditioning: Minimize your risk by staying cool and avoiding direct sun when you can.

• Know your risks: Heat is dangerous for everyone, but some people are more vulnerable than others. Being a child, over 65 or pregnant puts you at greater risk, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.