5 Idaho troopers being deployed to Arizona border

Five Idaho State Police troopers will come to Arizona for 21 days to help with border security, Gov. Brad Little said Thursday.

The Republican governor said the troopers will will start a 21-day mission on Tuesday to help Arizona law enforcement officials with intelligence gathering and investigative work to prevent illicit drugs from crossing the border.

“The crisis at the United States-Mexico border and the alarming bump in illegal drug activity are direct results of failed policies of the Biden-Harris administration that harm the people of Idaho,” Little said in a statement.

Republican Govs. Doug Ducey and Greg Abbott of Texas sent a letter to fellow governors last month asking for law-enforcement help.

“On behalf of Texas and Arizona, we respectfully but urgently request that you send all available law-enforcement resources to the border in defense of our sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the two governors wrote.

Little, who faces reelection next year and is being challenged by far-right Republican Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, said it will cost Idaho just over $53,000 to send the troopers to Arizona. He said Idaho State Police leadership assured him that the troopers' duties in Idaho will be covered while they're in Arizona.