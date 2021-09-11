 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arizona again reports over 3,000 additional COVID-19 cases
top story

Arizona again reports over 3,000 additional COVID-19 cases

  • Updated
Coronavirus, COVID 19

A nurse holds swabs and test tube to test people for COVID-19 at a drive through station set up in the parking lot of the Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, Mich.

 Paul Sancya / Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Saturday reported over 3,000 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases for the first time in six days as virus-related hospitalizations during the current surge remained above 2,000.

The additional 3,355 cases and 36 deaths increased the state's pandemic totals to 1,045,835 cases and 19,183, according to the Department of Health Services' coronavirus dashboard.

Daily reports of additional cases have trended upward since dropping as low as 1,982 on Tuesday after topping 3,000 most days during the preceding two weeks, according to the dashboard.

The dashboard reported that 2,085 virus patients occupied hospital beds as of Friday.

Virus-related hospitalizations topped 2,000 for the previous 12 days.

In Pima County, 279 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Saturday with 4 deaths.

The state had about a third as many before the current surge began in July but over twice as many at the peak of the winter surge.

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

80 homes evacuated after Mexico landslide

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News