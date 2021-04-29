Arizona lawmakers reject new rules on school expulsions

She said there are other options like in-school suspension where a student is placed into another room but still gets instruction. That even can be offered from the main classroom through online methods.

Rep. Pamela Powers Hannley, D-Tucson, pointed out that HB 2123 has exceptions.

Children still could be removed for bringing a gun or drugs to school. Suspension and expulsion also would remain an option if there are "aggravating circumstances," including preventing other students from learning or interfering with the teacher's ability to maintain control of the classroom.

"When a child comes to school with a gun or drugs, or acts out so extremely that they are endangering themselves or others, that's a cry for help," she said.

"That's a child in need," Powers Hannley said. "With this bill, that cry for help is met with punishment, which is the usual course of action for the Arizona Legislature."

Udall said it's not that simple. If nothing else, she said federal law requires schools to remove children who bring weapons or drugs onto school grounds.

"So that is out of our hands for the most part," Udall said.