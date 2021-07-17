Election officials call audit 'bombshell' a dud

"So it's not unusual that we would have more early votes than mail-in ballots sent," Moseley said.

Then there's the claim that were were 11,326 more people listed on a Dec. 4 voter registration list as having voted than on the Nov. 7 list.

"It sounds confusing," Fann said when told.

Moseley said what's missing from that analysis is that there were 18,310 "provisional'' ballots cast in the general election. These are ballots given to people who show up at polling places but are not listed as registered. They are counted only if a later examination shows they were eligible.

"It is possible for a voter to not be on the voter rolls, vote a provisional ballot, receive credit for voting (but) that ballot not actually be counted because they voted provisionally, and then later show up on the voter rolls," he said. Moseley said 7,605 provisional ballots were rejected in the general election due to the person not being registered.

Then there's the claim of "bleed through" on ballots. Logan said this was particularly problematic with ballots cast at polling places, where he said marks made intentionally for a candidate on one side of the ballot produced dark spots on the other side that could be mistaken for votes for a candidate there.