Lawsuit vs. voting machines factually flawed, Maricopa County claims

PHOENIX — A lawsuit by two Republican candidates seeking to require a hand count of the 2022 election is both legally and factually flawed, a lawyer for Maricopa County is telling a federal judge.

Candidates Kari Lake, running for governor, and Mark Finchem, running for secretary of state, claim counting machines are unreliable because they are subject to fraud and hacking.

Those claims are based on mere allegations from states like Georgia, Wisconsin and Colorado "but not Arizona or Maricopa County," said Emily Craiger, lawyer for Arizona's most populous county, in a new 21-page legal filing.

She told Judge John Tuchi that allegations machines are vulnerable because of "foreign manufacturing of components by hostile nations'' are so generic as to not even merit his consideration.

Craiger also pointed out that Arizona law requires various checks of counting equipment both before and after each election. There's also a random hand count of selected races in at least 2% of the precincts to compare the tally made by volunteers from both major parties with what the machine recorded.

She also told Tuchi a hand count of all ballots — nearly 2.1 million in Maricopa County alone — would be impossible. It took the firm hired by the Senate to audit the 2020 election more than three months, she pointed out, and that count was only of the presidential and U.S. senate races.

"But ballots in Maricopa County seldom have fewer than 10 races in a primary,'' Craiger said. "A general election, which includes judicial retention races, can have 60 to 70 races to count.''

Moreover, Craiger pointed out that Lake and Finchem are contending there are harms from machine counting of ballots dating back to 2002. They acknowledged in their lawsuit they were aware that in 2019, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs certified the specific Dominion Voting System used in Maricopa County that they now contend is unreliable.

"Yet plaintiffs waited until April 22, 2022 — when both were running for statewide office — to file suit,'' Craiger told the judge, saying that's beyond the two-year statute of limitations. "Apparently, raising these concerns was not politically expedient during the limitations period.''

In a separate filing, an attorney for Hobbs listed her own reasons for saying Tuchi should toss the lawsuit by the two would-be state officials.

"They allege no facts sufficient to give rise to an inference that their right to vote has been or will be violated,'' wrote the secretary of states's lawyer, Roopali Desai.

She told the judge the complaint "contains only sheer conjecture about possible hacking of electronic voting equipment and irrelevant allegations about other jurisdictions.''

The filings come as Lake and Finchem on Wednesday renewed their request for a preliminary injunction prohibiting the use of any electronic voting systems to count ballots in any future Arizona election.

"Computerized equipment is vulnerable to manipulation by unauthorized persons, meaning the true results of an election that relies upon computerized equipment can never be known,'' wrote Andrew Parker, their attorney.

He dismissed the idea that results of such counting equipment, which he refers to as "the black box voting system,'' can ever be counted on as accurate, saying that even audits won't find machines that were compromised.

"A malicious program can be written to delete traces that it ever ran, including deleting itself,'' he told the judge, relying on and quoting from an affidavit by Doug Logan. Logan is the owner of Cyber Ninjas, the firm hired by state Senate President Karen Fann to audit the 2020 election. He came up with a report citing what he said were flaws, vulnerabilities and missing files.

But Craiger said much in the Cyber Ninjas report on which Lake and Finchem are relying was debunked when the county, in cooperation with the Senate, had a "special master'' examine the equipment and found it was not — and could not be — connected to the internet.

"The special master's report discredits all of the Cyber Ninjas' speculative findings — relied on by the complaint — concerning alleged authorized access, malware present or internet access to these systems that basic cyber security best practices and guidelines were not followed,'' she said.

Craiger, in the new legal filings, also told Tuchi there is no basis for the claim that using vote tabulation equipment is unconstitutional.

She pointed out the U.S. Constitution leaves the question of how to administer elections to each state. The only time that is overruled, Craiger said, is if Congress passes a law about races where federal candidates are on the ballot, something it has not done.

"So Arizona's legislature is authorized to make that policy decision,'' she said.

She said that means lawmakers are free to require, as they have, that ballots here are counted by electronic tabulation machines followed by the 2% hand audit count.

Parker, the attorney for Lake and Finchem, made new legal filings himself Wednesday, in hopes of getting the judge to declare machine counting illegal. He cited a statement issued earlier this month by the federal Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency that there are "vulnerabilities'' in certain Dominion voting systems.

That report says these vulnerabilities should be mitigated as soon as possible. But it also says "CISA has no evidence that these vulnerabilities have been exploited in any elections.''

Tuchi has not set a date to hear arguments.

