Pano AI started in 2020. Now, it’s one of dozens of companies using artificial intelligence to prevent and mitigate wildfires. It’s also recently partnered with Western Weather Group, which provides data on wind speed, relative humidity and temperature.

Customers like the state fire agency and APS can use that information to coordinate their response, Gale said. “That facilitates firefighter safety, public safety, and ultimately helps them suppress the fire as quickly as possible and contain it to the smallest geography possible.”

Sometimes, cameras flag signals that end up being dust or fog.

“The AI is trained really well. It can differentiate between those things but sometimes it gets tricked,” he said. “We have it set to alert us for things that may or may not be smoke. We don’t want to miss anything.”

That’s why Pano’s human moderators review every signal before alerting customers. Still, some slip through the cracks. The Phoenix dispatch center has received a few false positives, said Michael Hale, the center manager.

The agency said it's too soon to tell how successful the cameras have been — they’ve only been using them since March. Arizona Public Service and Salt River Project have been using AI cameras for over a year. APS partnered with Pano in 2025. Altogether, the state now has 60 live Pano stations and will likely have 88 by the end of the year, Gale said. SRP uses SmokeD and has since 2023. They have three stations with cameras near Forest Lakes and plan on adding three more locations this year.

Fire watchers are like 'forest sentries'