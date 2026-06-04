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Though Arizona recently reported its first death related to hantavirus in 2026, it's not something for the general public to worry about, Arizona health departments said.

A few cases of hantavirus each year are actually normal in Arizona, according to data from the Arizona Department of Health Services.

Little was publicly known about the person who died recently, and where they were infected. The Mohave County Department of Public Health said the person was a Mohave County resident.

Global panic about hantavirus spiked when it infected passengers on a cruise ship in May. But health experts explained that the situation was rare and unique — the cruise ship was contaminated with the only strain of hantavirus that is known to be spread between humans.

Thirteen confirmed or probable hantavirus cases, including two Arizonans, have been linked to the cruise ship outbreak, according to the World Health Organization. One Arizonan was quarantined in Nebraska, while another returned home and was being monitored by the Maricopa County Department of Health.

The virus also made national headlines last year after the deaths of pianist Betsy Arakawa and actor Gene Hackman.

The Arizona Department of Health Services did not reply to repeated requests for more information.

Here's what to know:

4 Arizonans died of hantavirus in 2025

Hantavirus is a rare infection that is not uncommon in Arizona or the Southwest. It can lead to hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, which affects the lungs and can be deadly.