PHOENIX — Citlali Fontes is about to graduate high school. Most days, the 18-year-old wakes up, goes to school and comes home again to her mother and two younger siblings.

But lately, home hasn’t felt the same.

Over the last year, she’s seen more federal immigration enforcement agents in her neighborhood near Phoenix — and in her online communities. Some of her classmates told her they’re afraid anything they post could be used to arrest them or target their family members. Now, Fontes worries about who will read her online posts, too.

And when she leaves the house, she worries that one day officers might stop her, just like they did her dad.

Fontes is part of a mixed-status family. She, her siblings and her mother are U.S. citizens; her father was undocumented. Last August, he was arrested and deported to Mexico.

“There’s a lot of things I would want to tell him, like drama with boys, all sorts of achievements I would get at school,” Fontes said. “Especially with me graduating, him not being there, it just breaks my heart, because me and him always talked about graduation.”

Fontes said she has been able to turn those fears into action.

She’s now a student fellow for Aliento, an immigrant support and advocacy network in Arizona, and president of her high school’s Aliento Club. She joins protests and posts on social media, speaking out against deportations and the Trump administration’s immigration policies.

But her experience in advocacy is changing.