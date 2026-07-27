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Cities across the Southwest are stepping up conservation efforts amid the growing crisis facing a key Colorado River reservoir straddling the Utah-Arizona border.

While water costs could rise for Southwest residents, according to experts, it is unlikely that changes in the Colorado River will disrupt the availability of drinking water. Still, cities in Arizona, California and New Mexico aren't taking any chances. Some are recycling wastewater and limiting when people can water their lawns, while others are desalinating ocean water.

Their efforts come as Lake Powell — a reservoir that produces power for millions of homes across the West — is the emptiest it has ever been this late in the summer. Its water volume has dropped as long-term climate change creates a warmer and drier West.

Lake Powell was 23.4% full on July 19. It was last full in 1983. If its level falls more, that could create an environmental catastrophe by stopping the river from flowing through the Grand Canyon, a situation known as a "dead pool."

The crisis could create ripple effects nationwide. Nearly half of the country's vegetables and more than three-quarters of its fruits and nuts are grown in California, according to the state's Food and Agriculture Department. A substantial amount of California crops are irrigated with Colorado River water.

Meanwhile, California and the six other states that collaboratively manage the river have been unable to reach a compromise on what to do about the problem.