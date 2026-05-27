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The principal of Centennial High School is stepping away from his role as the Peoria Unified School District continues to face scrutiny over its handling of sexual misconduct claims involving two former employees and the same student.

Scott Hollabaugh announced his departure to Centennial High School families after the end of the school year, according to a letter provided by the district to The Arizona Republic.

In the letter, Hollabaugh said the school community continues to experience “pain and sadness” related to the actions of two former employees and said the moment offered “an opportunity for renewal.”

Here’s a look at the letter and what it means for the ongoing fallout.

What the principal told families

“Today I shared with our teachers and staff that I’ve decided to step away from my role as principal of Centennial,” Hollabaugh wrote.

Hollabaugh led Centennial for eight years and worked for 23 years as a teacher and administrator, according to his letter. He said he would support the district’s efforts to ensure a smooth transition.

“Centennial will always hold a special place in my heart, and I know it will continue to thrive for years to come because of the partnership between its students, parents, and staff,” Hollabaugh wrote.

The letter did not say who would replace Hollabaugh or give a specific date for his final day as principal.

Peoria Unified spokesperson Danielle Airey told The Republic that Hollabaugh announced his departure on May 22.