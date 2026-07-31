Police and fire personnel responded to a home in Gilbert, a suburb of Phoenix, at around 5:35 p.m. local time on Feb. 8 after receiving reports of drowning and that a child had been found in a backyard pool, authorities said.

Authorities believe the toddler had wandered off during a Super Bowl party at the home and entered the backyard through an open garage door. The family noticed he was missing and began searching for him before finding him in the pool, which was only partially fenced.

First responders performed life-saving measures at the scene before the child was transported to a hospital, where medical staff continued resuscitation efforts, according to police. The child was pronounced dead at 6:20 p.m. But hours later, police were notified that the toddler had shown signs of life and was transferred to another hospital for additional treatment.

According to police reports, the parents admitted smoking cannabis earlier in the day. A "strong odor" was detected coming from the family's garage, but the parents told police they did not think they were impaired, the reports said.

Police alleged the couple exhibited criminal negligence by failing to supervise or having someone else supervise their son, which allowed him to enter the garage, go into the backyard and fall into the pool.

Both parents were arrested May 16 on suspicion of child abuse, but neither parent was booked into a cell or fingerprinted, according to police reports. The county attorney's office said no other charges related to the incident were submitted for review.

Toddler declared dead, then found alive hours later