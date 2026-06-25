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Waymo’s autonomous robotaxi vehicles are involved in about 70% fewer crashes that result in injuries in Phoenix, compared to the average human driver, according to new data the company released.

Waymo vehicles have driven more than 68.6 million miles on Valley roads through December 2025, making Phoenix Waymo’s largest market for miles driven. San Francisco clocked the next-highest, with about 53.5 million miles driven.

In Phoenix, the “benchmark” average human driver would be involved in 1.98 collisions with injuries per million miles driven, according to Waymo research. The Waymo Driver is involved in 0.58 incidents with any injuries per million miles driven, using data collected through December 2025. Using the same measurements, a benchmark Phoenix driver is expected to be in 0.10 incidents with serious injuries or a fatality per million miles driven. For a Waymo vehicle, that rate drops to 0.01.

In Phoenix, 40% of collisions involving a Waymo vehicle resulted in a change of speed of less than one mile per hour. Those collisions generally only result in very minor vehicle damage, like dents and scratches. However, Phoenix’s rate of this type of collision was slightly lower than Waymo’s rate in all markets, which was 43%.

Waymo and other autonomous vehicle operators are required to report crashes involving automated driving systems to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The standing general order requiring the reporting has been in place since 2021.

According to data from NHSTA, most of the collisions involving Waymo vehicles between June 2025 and May 2026 involved no injuries, with only about 10.7% of crashes resulting in any injury.