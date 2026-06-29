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Nicholas Natividad's great-great-great grandfather Juan Velarde was born in a land that, in his lifetime, would be claimed by four different nations.

In what is now the desert Southwest, Velarde was born among the remnants of the Spanish empire and lived under the flags of Mexico and Texas; briefly, the Confederacy, though his family opposed it; and finally, under the stars and stripes of the United States of America.

As America celebrates its 250th anniversary, the border's journey to its current location is the story of the birth of a nation that swallowed up Native American tribes, Spanish descendants and Mexican citizens in its insatiable hunger to grow. It's also the story of a people whose resilience ‒ and quiet resistance ‒ kept their languages, ceremonies and traditions alive.

"With every shift in the border has come a shift in consciousness," said Natividad, who teaches criminal justice and border studies at New Mexico State University in Las Cruces. "The way we relate to food, to the mountains, to the river, to each other."

Six generations on, Natividad still lives where his forebears did: in the Paso del Norte region, a landscape of rugged mountains hemmed by a high desert valley that turns green where the Rio Grande runs. He speaks Spanish and English and identifies as Mexican American.

His family tree branches over a region that now encompasses southern New Mexico, West Texas and Mexico. The border shifted and changed hands here at least four times in the 19th century and a fifth time in the 20th, tugged south by war and treaty, peace talks and purchases.