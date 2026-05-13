UFO in the Grand Canyon

One of the most compelling Arizona cases repeated throughout the FBI files centers on a June 30, 1947, incident.

At approximately 9:10 a.m. Mountain Standard Time, Lieutenant William G. McGinty, a P-80 aircraft pilot student from Chandler, reported seeing two circular, light-gray objects about eight feet in diameter descending vertically at what he described as “inconceivable speeds” over the Grand Canyon while en route south toward Williams Field Air Force Base in metro Phoenix.

McGinty stated the objects appeared to be heading straight down toward an area roughly 25 miles south of the South Rim before he instinctively turned his aircraft away from them while continuing south toward Williams Field Air Force Base. He noted that one object followed the other only seconds apart.

What makes the incident notable is that the same Grand Canyon account appears repeatedly across three separate FBI sections, including interview summaries, agent review notes and serial reports, suggesting federal investigators considered the sighting significant enough to document and circulate internally.

Days later, on July 8, 1947, agents referenced additional reports of similarly fast-moving unidentified objects and an FBI agent obtained photographs of unidentified aerial objects from the managing editor of The Arizona Republic.