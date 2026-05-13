The 2026 UFO/UAP document release hit a nerve because it was the first time the government dumped such a massive cross-agency archive into public view all at once: FBI records, military reports, NASA transcripts, photos, scanned witness statements, intelligence memos and investigative summaries stretching from the 1940s into modern incidents.
A lot of people expected “the smoking gun.” What they got instead was something stranger. The release included decades of fragmented investigations, eyewitness interviews, photographs, missing pages, redactions, contradictory conclusions and repeated signs that federal agencies absolutely took these sightings seriously even while publicly downplaying them.
In several cases, the FBI itself notes confusion about conflicting information or incomplete facts, which fuels the feeling that pieces of the story were withheld or quietly buried.
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The core archive was published through the FBI Vault and related declassification portals tied to the 2026 PURSUE release initiative.
Arizona UFO sightings confirmed in new documents
You can browse the official archive through vault UFO files, and honestly, the Arizona material stands out.
Everybody knows about the Phoenix Lights, but once you go through the newly resurfaced FBI pages, you start realizing Arizona had been appearing in federal UFO investigations for decades before 1997. Phoenix, Chandler, Flagstaff, Tucson, Winslow, Mesa, Seligman and Nogales show up repeatedly in the files from the late 1940s through the 1960s.
Across 10 separate FBI file sections, Arizona appeared dozens of times throughout hundreds of pages of UFO investigations, witnesses and interviews. But two incidents consistently stood out above the rest: the mysterious 1947 Grand Canyon sightings and the late 1950s records connected to the infamous Bender Affair.
UFO in the Grand Canyon
One of the most compelling Arizona cases repeated throughout the FBI files centers on a June 30, 1947, incident.
At approximately 9:10 a.m. Mountain Standard Time, Lieutenant William G. McGinty, a P-80 aircraft pilot student from Chandler, reported seeing two circular, light-gray objects about eight feet in diameter descending vertically at what he described as “inconceivable speeds” over the Grand Canyon while en route south toward Williams Field Air Force Base in metro Phoenix.
McGinty stated the objects appeared to be heading straight down toward an area roughly 25 miles south of the South Rim before he instinctively turned his aircraft away from them while continuing south toward Williams Field Air Force Base. He noted that one object followed the other only seconds apart.
What makes the incident notable is that the same Grand Canyon account appears repeatedly across three separate FBI sections, including interview summaries, agent review notes and serial reports, suggesting federal investigators considered the sighting significant enough to document and circulate internally.
Days later, on July 8, 1947, agents referenced additional reports of similarly fast-moving unidentified objects and an FBI agent obtained photographs of unidentified aerial objects from the managing editor of The Arizona Republic.
The photographs had been taken by William Rhodes at sunset on July 7, 1947, after the objects reportedly flew at “inconceivable speeds” while making three circles near Rhodes’ home in Phoenix. Using a size-620 box camera, Rhodes captured one image as the object passed in front of him and another as it turned toward him. The object’s altitude was estimated at roughly 1,000 feet.
The Bender Affair files
The 1958 “Bender Affair” files in the FBI archive revolve around claims that UFO researcher Albert K. Bender was silenced after uncovering dangerous information about flying saucers and what some writers called a hidden underground menace.
The case surfaced in Arizona when Scottsdale resident Claude H. Marck Jr. wrote to the FBI asking whether the Bureau had been involved in suppressing Bender or covering up information connected to UFO investigations.
According to the FBI documents, the Bureau responded that its files contained no evidence of any “Bender affair” or hush-up operation. The only verified records they possessed concerning Bender were relatively ordinary: a 1952 letter written on International Flying Saucer Bureau letterhead explaining how someone in Franklin, Indiana, could organize a local chapter of the saucer organization, and a copy of the January 1953 magazine “Space Review,” which featured numerous articles about flying saucer sightings around the world. FBI officials noted the publication appeared to have “no security significance.”
Despite that, agents were instructed to interview Marck because he claimed the FBI had secretly been involved in silencing Bender.
Marck’s original claims reflected some of the most famous mythology in UFO culture. He explained that Bender founded the International Flying Saucer Bureau in Bridgeport, Connecticut, in 1952 to investigate flying saucers but abruptly stopped after allegedly learning the “truth” about the saucers. According to Marck, Bender had been visited by “three men in black suits” who frightened him into silence. Marck further claimed he had learned of a “dreadful underground menace threatening the world” and believed important secrets were being hidden.
The FBI memo itself suggested agents thought Marck “may be suffering from delusions,” but they still considered the matter important enough to investigate because he specifically alleged federal involvement in the affair.
When Phoenix agents George Hollingsworth and William Drew interviewed Marck in December 1958, he described himself as a hobbyist interested in flying saucers and maritime disappearances. He connected these maritime mysteries to the same alleged underground menace discussed in UFO literature, though the FBI noted he was unable to provide concrete details or evidence.
The deeper FBI correspondence surrounding the 1958 “Bender Affair” becomes even stranger because the agents’ reports slowly shift from investigating UFO claims to quietly evaluating the mental state and personal life of Marck.
The tone of the final report becomes notably dismissive. Agents wrote that, based on his mother’s reprimand and his fascination with saucer literature and sea mysteries, it appeared Marck was essentially living in a “chronic dream” involving flying saucers and unexplained maritime stories. The report concluded that the agents’ contact with him merely acknowledged receipt of his letter and that no further investigation was warranted.
Yet the story did not entirely disappear from FBI attention.
On Jan. 22, 1959, the Bureau directed the Phoenix office to re-contact Marck about the Albert Bender story, but discovered he had already moved to Denver and could not be located.
That detail gives the Arizona files an almost unfinished quality, as if the Bureau quietly closed the matter.