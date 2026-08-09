Langhofer maintained Campbell was not qualified to serve as a circulator because she had been found incompetent to stand trial.

Barton acknowledged the prior finding of incompetence but again stressed that the court did not take away her voting rights.

"I don't know if she's really a celebrity. I don't know if she's really an influencer. I frankly don't necessarily know what some of those things are, but it doesn't matter,'' Barton said. "She's never had her right to vote taken away, and she is eligible to register to vote. And for that reason, she properly circulated signatures.''

Barton and Langhofer called other witnesses to the stand to clear up questions around addresses, with disagreement on which address is required by law.

Langhofer contends circulators must provide their permanent residential address, while Barton argued the requirement encompasses a circulator's current living situation.

"That might be an Airbnb, that might be a hotel, that might be their residence when they were circulating,'' Barton said. "We can't read in 'permanent residence address' when it says 'residence address.' ''

One woman was temporarily living with her great-aunt in Phoenix but had her permanent address listed as her grandmother's house in Pennsylvania. Another made a typo in her address.

Another woman described a "nomadic" lifestyle. Her address on her state identification was a women's shelter in Tucson, but she listed addresses for Airbnbs where she stayed while working as a circulator.