Friday's ruling is a victory for Sen. J.D. Mesnard, a Chandler Republican, who crafted the 2022 legislation containing both provisions. He said the target was anyone who would forward an early ballot addressed to someone not living in Arizona.

Mesnard acknowledged at the time he had no first-hand knowledge of people getting early ballots from Arizona who actually are registered to vote elsewhere.

"I've had folks come to me and insist this has happened,'' he said.

"I've not gone to investigate,'' he continued. But Mesnard said that his legislation will "make it clear'' what the law requires.

The measure at issue here was one of several approved by GOP lawmakers in 2022 with the stated intent of curbing what they claimed was fraud.

As approved, it makes it a felony to knowingly provide "a mechanism for voting to another person who is registered in another state, including by forwarding an early ballot address to the other person.'' That is backed up with another provision saying that anyone who receives an early ballot meant for someone who no longer lives there must write "not at this address'' on the envelope and send it back.

It also directs county recorders to remove people from voting lists if they get confirmation from another county they must cancel the registration in their own county.

Attorney Daniel Arellano, in filing suit, said all that presents problems.