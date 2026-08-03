Everyone wants to show off where they're traveling, and there's no better backdrop for your Instagram feed or social media posts than a picture-perfect main street.
From historic Wild West boardwalks to colorful art districts and iconic Route 66 stops, Arizona is home to some of the most photogenic downtowns in the Southwest.
World Atlas recently highlighted nine of the state's most picturesque main streets, choosing destinations that combine historic charm, scenic surroundings, unique attractions and unforgettable local character.
World Atlas said these main streets were selected because they capture Arizona's rich history, preserve their distinctive architecture, offer memorable visitor experiences and showcase the personalities that make each town unique.
Here are the nine picture-perfect main streets in Arizona, according to World Atlas.
People are also reading…
Prescott
Whiskey Row was chosen for its iconic Old West history, beautifully preserved Victorian buildings, historic saloons and famous Courthouse Plaza. Visitors can walk the same streets once frequented by Doc Holliday and the Earp family.
Bisbee
Main Street was recognized for its colorful 19th-century brick buildings, thriving art scene, eclectic galleries, cafes and historic hotels that reflect the town's mining heritage and creative spirit.
Sedona
State Route 89A, which is also Sedona's Main Street, was chosen for its spectacular red rock scenery, boutique shopping, art galleries, restaurants and world-famous natural beauty surrounding the downtown corridor.
Tombstone
Allen Street was selected because it remains one of the country's best-preserved Wild West streets, complete with the O.K. Corral, historic saloons, gunfight reenactments and authentic 1880s architecture.
Williams, Arizona, was the last Route 66 town to be bypassed by an interstate in 1984.
Williams
Route 66 was honored for its nostalgic Americana, neon signs, vintage diners, attractions, colorful murals and status as the gateway to the Grand Canyon.
Winslow
Second Street was chosen for the famous "Standin' on the Corner" Park inspired by the Eagles' hit song, along with the historic La Posada Hotel, public art and Route 66 history.
Willcox
Railroad Avenue was recognized for its charming historic district, Arizona wine country tasting rooms, railroad heritage and the Rex Allen Museum, which celebrates the famous cowboy entertainer.
Oatman
Oatman's main street is also the historic Route 66. The town was picked for its wooden boardwalks, roaming wild burros, preserved mining-town atmosphere, Wild West gunfight shows and one-of-a-kind roadside charm.
Jerome
Jerome's Main Street was included for its hillside setting, vibrant artist community, galleries, ghost stories and historic buildings that have transformed the former mining town into one of Arizona's most unique destinations.