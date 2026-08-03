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Everyone wants to show off where they're traveling, and there's no better backdrop for your Instagram feed or social media posts than a picture-perfect main street.

From historic Wild West boardwalks to colorful art districts and iconic Route 66 stops, Arizona is home to some of the most photogenic downtowns in the Southwest.

World Atlas recently highlighted nine of the state's most picturesque main streets, choosing destinations that combine historic charm, scenic surroundings, unique attractions and unforgettable local character.

World Atlas said these main streets were selected because they capture Arizona's rich history, preserve their distinctive architecture, offer memorable visitor experiences and showcase the personalities that make each town unique.

Here are the nine picture-perfect main streets in Arizona, according to World Atlas.

Prescott

Whiskey Row was chosen for its iconic Old West history, beautifully preserved Victorian buildings, historic saloons and famous Courthouse Plaza. Visitors can walk the same streets once frequented by Doc Holliday and the Earp family.

Bisbee

Main Street was recognized for its colorful 19th-century brick buildings, thriving art scene, eclectic galleries, cafes and historic hotels that reflect the town's mining heritage and creative spirit.

Sedona