“All of that heat, all of the electricity that ultimately comes out as heat, has to go somewhere,” he said.

Data centers use a few different techniques to quell and expel heat. In other parts of the country, some use cold water or evaporative cooling. But here in the desert, where water is scarce, many opt for an air-cooling technique.

“In most cases, heat is leaving the data center through rooftop air conditioning equipment,” Sailor said. Chillers on the building’s roof eject the heat that’s generated — and a little extra that’s produced by the electricity it takes to run the air-conditioning equipment.

That warm air can move in different directions depending on atmospheric conditions. It can float upward in thermal plumes or travel downwind to neighbors.

“ It really depends very much on the wind speed, wind direction,” he said. “Ultimately a fair amount of that heat is mixed into the air and can remain near the surface affecting residential neighborhoods,” Sailor said.

Typically, waste heat is a secondary driver of the urban heat island effect, he said. Cars and buildings generate 10 to 100 watts per square meter, depending on how dense an urban area is. The sun itself generates 1,000 watts per square meter.

But based on the size and electricity consumption of hyperscale data centers, Sailor said, the heat coming off of them can reach up to 6,000 watts per square meter.

“That’s two to six times the intensity of the energy of the sun that's hitting the surface,” he said. The scale of that energy consumption is likely to be a significant driver of what he calls “urban microclimates.”