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A Project Blue contractor has been cited by Pima County for air quality violations.

The Pima County Department of Environmental Quality said it served AMES Construction with a violation notice after inspections on May 8 and May 11 showed violations of its dust permit, the agency said Wednesday in a news release.

The fugitive dust violation means the county found high levels of particulate matter in the air that often comes from construction, mining, or agriculture.

The dust crossed the property lines at the site north of the Pima County Fairgrounds, the citation says. AMES “failed to employ dust mitigation practices (i.e. water), which resulted in visible fugitive dust emissions being generated.”

Earlier this month, city officials shut off water access to the construction site after discovering what they claimed was unauthorized use of city water. The council unanimously voted to reject annexing the site for a data center complex last August due to concerns that included water and electricity usage.

City Manager Tim Thomure wrote a letter to AMES Construction notifying them that the city had revoked their construction water meter, which was being used for dust control purposes.

The company has a deadline of May 17 to respond to the violation notice. PDEQ is also asking AMES to immediately comply with its permit and provide details on what actions led to the dust violations.

AMES must secure water at the site to ensure that no further violations occur.