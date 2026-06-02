The frogs may not be the charismatic megafauna that are the face of conservation everywhere, she said, but they have an intrinsic value and a place in the natural world. Besides, they also have a cult following. Over 35 volunteers showed up to work on the project.

Repairing a landscape

There are a few ways to build a pond or a wetland, according to Biebighauser, who's been studying them for 48 years.

In some parts of the country, he uses heavy equipment to dig into the dirt and expose groundwater, like a huge well. Then, he uses clay as a barrier to keep the water from seeping back into the earth.

“Here, we couldn’t find clay and we couldn't find groundwater,” he said. It called for a different approach.

After sculpting out sections of earth, volunteers like Christine Jenkins, who wore a Chiricahua leopard frog baseball hat, rolled a layer of thick plastic lining sandwiched between felt-like fabric across the length of the hole. Then, they piled on 12 inches of rock and soil.

With so much reinforcement, a herd of elk could run through the future wetland without destroying it, Biebighauser said. That's where his 1,000-year warranty comes from. His wetlands are meant to last.

Each site looked a little Martian — barren pits staged with rocks that would one day be underwater. Cozad and Jenkins repurposed uprooted junipers, interior designing for the pond's future inhabitants. The six habitats are all within what Cozad calls “dispersal distance,” meaning that the frogs can hopscotch their way around each of the sites.