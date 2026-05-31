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As temperatures rise across Arizona, baby quail season begins, bringing bunches of fragile chicks into the world and to the Tucson Wildlife Center for care and survival.

Every year, the center rescues hundreds of quail, enough that they have their own dedicated “Quail Room.” This year, the birds arrived earlier than usual because of high spring temperatures. The Tucson Wildlife Center has already cared for hundreds of quail this season.

“As of last week, we had like 188. Our whole goal is to take in injured orphans, sick wildlife and release them into the wild,” said Hubert Parker, development director at Tucson Wildlife.

Quail are common desert birds in Arizona, and female quail usually lay 15–20 eggs over several days but most hatch at nearly the same time.

Occasionally, however, some eggs hatch later than the rest. When this happens, the mother quail may leave with the first group of chicks, unintentionally abandoning the late hatchlings. Residents who discover these baby quail often bring them to the Tucson Wildlife Center.

“Unlike the rest of the birds, mother quails don’t feed them in the nest. They are ready to go. They follow mom and dad out to eat seeds and berries and a lot of times the mom doesn’t come back so you’ll have two to three eggs that didn’t hatch or they hatched too late. We have people watch for a day and see if mom comes back and if they don’t, they bring it in,” said Parker.

The wildlife center keeps the birds in groups inside plastic bins to maintain their natural social structure, since quail instinctively follow leaders within their flock.