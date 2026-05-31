As temperatures rise across Arizona, baby quail season begins, bringing bunches of fragile chicks into the world and to the Tucson Wildlife Center for care and survival.
Every year, the center rescues hundreds of quail, enough that they have their own dedicated “Quail Room.” This year, the birds arrived earlier than usual because of high spring temperatures. The Tucson Wildlife Center has already cared for hundreds of quail this season.
“As of last week, we had like 188. Our whole goal is to take in injured orphans, sick wildlife and release them into the wild,” said Hubert Parker, development director at Tucson Wildlife.
Quail are common desert birds in Arizona, and female quail usually lay 15–20 eggs over several days but most hatch at nearly the same time.
Occasionally, however, some eggs hatch later than the rest. When this happens, the mother quail may leave with the first group of chicks, unintentionally abandoning the late hatchlings. Residents who discover these baby quail often bring them to the Tucson Wildlife Center.
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“Unlike the rest of the birds, mother quails don’t feed them in the nest. They are ready to go. They follow mom and dad out to eat seeds and berries and a lot of times the mom doesn’t come back so you’ll have two to three eggs that didn’t hatch or they hatched too late. We have people watch for a day and see if mom comes back and if they don’t, they bring it in,” said Parker.
The wildlife center keeps the birds in groups inside plastic bins to maintain their natural social structure, since quail instinctively follow leaders within their flock.
"It will go through the end of the summer and this season started earlier than usual since it warmed up so early," said Parker.
Once the chicks reach about 30 grams in weight, they are moved outdoors to adjust to natural temperatures, sounds and ground conditions. This acclimation process prepares them for eventual release back into the Arizona desert, where they can live independently in the wild.
What kind of quail live in Arizona?
Arizona is home to several species of quail, each adapted to different environments across the state. The most common is the Gambel's quail, known for its curved topknot and gray-brown coloring. Gambel’s quail are especially common in desert regions around Tucson and Phoenix, where they travel in family groups called coveys.
Another species found in Arizona is the Scaled quail, sometimes called the “blue quail” because of its bluish-gray feathers. These birds are more common in grasslands and southeastern Arizona.
Arizona also has populations of California quail in some western areas and Montezuma quail in mountainous oak woodlands. Montezuma quail are more secretive and harder to spot than Gambel’s quail.
What should I do if I find a baby quail?
If you find a baby quail, the first step is to observe before picking it up. In many cases, the parents are nearby and may return once people leave the area. Baby quail often wander briefly away from the group but can still reunite with their family.
If the chick appears injured, weak, cold, or completely alone for a long period, contact a licensed wildlife rehabilitator such as the Tucson Wildlife Center or another local wildlife rescue organization. Avoid feeding the chick or giving it water unless instructed by professionals, because improper care can harm the bird.