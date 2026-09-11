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Several social media photos circulating over the long weekend appeared to show Democratic state Rep. Lorena Austin joining a campaign called “Demócratas por Biggs" supporting the Republican gubernatorial candidate.

But the images aren’t real, Austin said.

“100% not me,” the Mesa lawmaker said. “It was a generated deepfake of me that I did not consent to.”

The now-deleted photos showed a person who resembled Austin holding a campaign sign supporting Andy Biggs, who is challenging Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs this November. One of the images showed Austin with five other people.

But in both images, several of Austin's tattoos were not pictured accurately. There is also no official campaign titled "Demócratas por Biggs" or "Democrats for Biggs."

The images were shared on X by Matt Whitmire and Mary Ann Mendoza and were viewed roughly 25,000 times. Mendoza is a former Republican state House candidate who lost in 2024 and 2022. Both accounts have since deleted the images.

Mendoza and Whitmire are not working on the Biggs campaign, according to Biggs' spokesperson Drew Sexton. Sexton hedged when asked if the campaign would ask its supporters to take down the images.

"The campaign is responsible for what the campaign posts at the end of the day," he said. "That's what we're focused on, and we would encourage all of our supporters to follow our lead."

"We're not going to get into policing what people can and should, or shouldn't, say," he added.