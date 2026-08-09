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Lake Mead’s water levels reached a new low early Aug. 7, a record that is likely to fall repeatedly in coming months as the government holds back water upstream to protect Glen Canyon Dam this summer.

The Colorado River water now filling just 27% of Lake Mead’s capacity fell to a surface elevation of 1,040.5 feet above sea level, its lowest point since July 28, 2022. The water hasn’t dipped so low since April of 1937, when the reservoir was still filling scarcely a year after crews put the finishing touches on the 726.4-foot-high concrete dam.

Lake Mead’s combined storage with Lake Powell, the large pool sitting upstream of Grand Canyon, is also at an all-time low. The crisis has built over more than a quarter-century of regional warming and declining mountain snows that have shrunk a river that once flowed at least 15 million acre-feet a year to one that averages closer to 12 million in this century.

“Every day going forward, until runoff from the 2026-2027 winter snowpack begins next spring, a new record low will likely be set,” a team of researchers with the Center for Colorado River Studies wrote in a white paper when the pair of reservoirs — the nation’s two largest — crossed that threshold. “This is a significant moment in the evolving Colorado River water supply crisis.”

With this year’s abysmal snowmelt runoff already having come and gone, Lake Mead will continue declining as water users in Arizona, California, Nevada and Mexico draw from it for the rest of the year. Complicating the problem is the fact that Lake Powell’s own shortage has caused the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation to promise only 6 million acre-feet in releases from it toward Lake Mead, down more 2 million from a normal year.