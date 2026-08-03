The final environmental report "proposes actions that deviate substantially from the requirements of the Law of the River, and on its face fails to adequately address its trust responsibility to tribes in the basin who are seriously affected by cuts to critical water supplies," Lewis said in his statement.

The Law of the River is a series of laws, regulations, court cases and other legal requirements that have historically been used by states and the federal government to determine how they should manage the Colorado River.

The Gila River Indian Community provides more than one-third of its total annual CAP supply, or about 121,000 acre-feet, to other water users such as cities through leases or exchanges. For example, the tribe trades some of its CAP supplies for treated sewage effluent from cities including Mesa and Chandler.

It splits the rest of its water between its tribal farms and for use on off-reservation farms, on which the Gila River Indian Community puts CAP water and in return gets long-term storage credits it can sell to raise revenue, and directly recharges some into the aquifer for environmental restoration purposes.

Summing up his view of the strength of the community’s legal position, Arizona State University Law Professor Rhett Larson said, “It’s a reasonable claim, but no guarantee."

The tribe “has a reasonable claim that reductions to its CAP supply imposed without the community’s agreement could violate the federal government’s trust obligation,” said Larson, who specializes in water issues.