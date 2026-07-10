“It wouldn’t surprise me if you see some streamlining and some assets reduced off their balance sheet,” he said, emphasizing that any prediction remains speculative. “Caesars, a couple years from now, might look a little different than it looks today.”

MGM, by contrast, appears more likely to continue pursuing its existing strategy while benefiting from the flexibility private ownership provides, he said.

“I get the sense there is more confidence that the current strategy will work given time,” said Wood.

That distinction reflects more than company-specific circumstances. It also reflects today’s economic environment.

Interest rates remain significantly higher than they were for much of the past decade, making debt more expensive. At the same time, consumer spending has begun to split between higher-income households that continue traveling and more budget-conscious visitors who have reduced discretionary spending.

Wood said MGM’s portfolio of luxury resorts positions it well to capitalize on that higher-end demand.

Caesars, with a larger mix of mid-market and value-oriented properties, may face greater challenges generating the cash flow necessary to comfortably service additional debt if lower-income consumers continue pulling back.

What guests might notice

The effects of private ownership may not be immediately visible to visitors.

Casino floors will still operate. Hotel rooms will still be cleaned. Shows will continue.

Over time, however, guests could notice changes.