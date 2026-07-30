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Emilie Kiser is again facing scrutiny after a video began circulating of her 16-month-old son Teddy sitting on his father Brady Kiser's lap without a life jacket during a recent boating trip.

This comes after the couple's 3-year-old son Trigg died on May 18, 2025, after a drowning incident at the family's Chandler home.

Fellow influencer Madi Curtis posted the since-deleted video during the group's Mallorca trip in June.

On July 28, Emilie responded to the backlash with a statement on her social media accounts.

"Our child should have been in his life jacket for the entirety of that boat ride, not even for the few moments that he was out of it," she posted. "We are painfully aware that in a matter of seconds, your entire life can change, and we should have done better."

Emilie Kiser boat life jacket statement

The statement went on to recognize and appreciate the care people have for the couple's children.

"There has also been a deep level of anger and hurt directed toward our family, and we understand the basis of those feelings as well," Kiser continued. "It comes from the belief that Trigg should still be here, and we share that same belief more than can be expressed. He was only three years old, and should have lived a lifetime more."

Kiser said that reality lives with them "every moment of every single day" and that they will continue to do better and advocate for better. She added that they will still make mistakes, despite trying to avoid them. She promised that they will never stop learning from their mistakes and "continue loving our children with everything we have."