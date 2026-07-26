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A father and son were rescued after being stranded in the middle of the desert for hours without water, just southeast of Lake Havasu City.

Around 3 p.m. July 22, the Mohave County Sheriff's Office received a call for help from a 47-year-old father who was off-roading with his 16-year-old son near Screw Bean Springs, according to a Facebook post from Mohave County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue.

The father and son had rented a Jeep Wrangler and began driving around the desert when the vehicle got stuck, the post said.

The pair spent five hours trying to find a way to get the Jeep moving again but had run out of water, so they decided to walk to try to find cell service and call for help, according to the post.

The search and rescue team found them quickly and gave them water and a trip back to the command post, the post said.