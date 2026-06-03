A 22% cut in the 2024 budget did not curtail monetary shortfalls, including 28% in festival admissions, 50% in beverage sales, 30% in festival sponsorships and $36% in parade sponsorships, Phoenix Pride said.

Event was pushback on LGBTQ+ criminalization

Along with the two-day festival that unfolds annually at Steele Indian School Park in central Phoenix, Phoenix Pride also organizes a coinciding parade. Phoenix Pride yearly holds the Rainbows Festival & Street Fair on a weekend in April at downtown's Heritage Square Park.

When reached by phone the night of May 29, Phoenix Pride spokesperson Jeremy Helfgot told The Arizona Republic he was not at liberty to discuss the bankruptcy filing as legal matters were still developing.

To highlight the organization's significance, Helfgot directed The Republic to a quote he previously gave.

"We are holding two full days of all-ages family-friendly drag shows right here in the heart of downtown Phoenix, less than four miles from the Arizona State Capitol, where drag culture is under severe attack," Helfgot said at the 2023 Rainbows Festival. "We're really here to make a statement."

Phoenix's first Pride event took place June 27, 1981, as a politically fueled march from downtown Phoenix to the state Capitol at a time when Arizona still criminalized same-sex sexual relations and offenders faced jail time. By 1993, a festival would draw 10,000 attendees with 87 booths, according to previous reporting by The Republic.

Some 30 years later, festival representatives said attendance reached more than 50,000 with the organization handing out at least $1 million to the Valley's LGBTQ+ community.