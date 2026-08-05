• A May 19, 2025 report alleged Rebekah and her siblings were being physically abused by Woods.

• The May 2015 report remained an ongoing investigation as the agency said an attempted visit to the family's Phoenix home went unanswered as they had moved to Concho in Apache County, and there was no updated contact information for them.

DCS was "actively collaborating with law enforcement" in a joint investigation "to ensure that the people responsible for this heinous act are brought to justice," DaRonco said in 2025.

DCS called out shortly after Rebekah Baptiste died; agency handled reports as 'information only'

Brian Holman, executive director at Rebekah's Phoenix school, Empower College Prep, said the school made 12 reports between November 2023 and January 2025 about suspected abuse and neglect of the girl and her siblings.

There were "visible physical markings, consistent reports of food deprivation, evidence of unreasonable punishment, and repeated indicators of both physical and emotional neglect," read a 2025 statement by Holman. "We firmly believe that this child’s death could have been prevented. The lack of timely and effective response from the Department of Child Safety demands accountability."

DCS said in 2025 that the school made five reports and one met the criteria for investigation.

"We acknowledge that over the years members of the community have contacted the DCS hotline in regards to the Baptiste family and have expressed frustration that some of their calls did not meet the legal criteria for an investigation or for removal of the children from the home," read a statement in 2025 from DCS.