Citing patient privacy, the Arizona Department of Health Services would not disclose the age or gender of the person who was infected, nor would they disclose the county where the infected person resides, or if the person had been hospitalized.

They also did not say whether the case was subclade Ia or Ib. The CDC as of June 2 was reporting that recent travel-associated Clade I mpox cases have almost exclusively been attributed to subclade Ib and that there have been no deaths associated with the cases.

While the robust health care system in the United States has been able to treat people with Clade I mpox, globally it has proven more deadly, according to the CDC, with more than 55,000 confirmed cases since January 2024, including more than 150 deaths.

As of July 21 there had been 34 cases of mpox reported to the state: 32 in Maricopa County, one in Cochise County and one in Yavapai County, state data shows.

"We are monitoring them closely to better understand potential differences between Clade I and II," a news release from the Arizona Department of Health Services says. "Both types of mpox cause similar symptoms and we currently recommend using the same prevention measures including testing, vaccination, clinical management, and public health response."

A global outbreak of the less severe Clade II strain of mpox began in 2022 and continues to this day, including in some African countries, according to the World Health Organization. Growing outbreaks of subclades Ia and Ib have also been affecting the Democratic Republic of the Congo and other countries in Africa, the WHO says.

Subclade Ib was first detected beyond Africa in 2024, according to the WHO.