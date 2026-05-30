Tapia Cornejo was one of 11 detainees dropped off at the Phoenix church on May 29 after being released from the Eloy Detention Center and the Central Arizona Florence Correctional Center, both run under a contract with ICE by the for-profit CoreCivic private prison company.

Among them was a 53-year-old Maria de la luz Monzon Gaxiola, who sat at a table shaking noticeably. Her daughter, Marisol Monzon, 20, who came to pick her up, said her mother has Parkinson's disease.

She also takes medication for a thyroid issue and high blood pressure, said another daughter, Sarahi Monzon, 26.

Monzon said her mother told her she received her medications while at the Eloy Detention Center, but sometimes the medications were not given on time.

"It should be every four hours. Sometimes she'd mention she gets it every five to six hours," Sarahi Monzon said. "So when that would happen, she'd get very weak, and start shaking. She's never used a wheelchair out of here, but when she was in there, she would have to use a wheelchair."

Marisol Monzon said her mother had been detained for one month and two days after she was arrested by the Border Patrol in April. Monzon, a U.S. citizen, said she and her parents were on their way to their home in Gila Bend with a car full of cushions after a shopping trip when they were stopped.

Monzon said her mother and father were both taken into custody even though they lived in the U.S. for 30 years, have no criminal records, are in the process of legalizing their immigration status and have work permits.