Hernández said he finally went to Eloy's medical unit April 25, with the help of a friend, and told staff he wouldn't leave until he received emergency care for his back pain, which was at a level "10."

Instead of getting help, he was sent to solitary confinement, he told the Star, in messages sent from a solitary cell. Two days later, after sending worrying messages to his family and the Star, Hernández attempted suicide.

In the 10 days that followed, Hernández's family was desperate for information on Hernández's condition.

Hernández said Friday that being sent to solitary confinement as punishment for misbehavior could be justified. But being isolated for requesting medical help is an "injustice," he said.

"What's worse is when you're asking for help with your health, they ignore you, and you end up in a place (solitary) against your will," he wrote. "I think that's what led to things getting out of control for me. Even more when I looked around and had no one to ask for help. ... What they do here every day is an injustice, not just to me. There are many more."

ICE still has shared no information with Hernández's family about his status. They were calling "everywhere" trying to find out if Hernández was still alive, after receiving his last messages at the end of April, his 24-year-old son, Dasnel, told the Star.

The family only learned Hernández had been hospitalized after his attorney showed up at Eloy April 29 for a "wellness check," immigration attorney Pattilyn Bermudez Solano told the Star.