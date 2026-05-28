Prefer us on Google Learn More

Arizona's economy is known for its five C's: climate, citrus, cattle, copper and cotton. But it might be time to add a sixth one: computers.

Arizona's top export to countries around the world in 2025 was computer equipment, according to technology publisher Visual Capitalist.

Arizona joined other states in the West and Southwest that had technology parts as their largest exports. California also had computer equipment as its biggest export. New Mexico, Oregon and Idaho all had semiconductors as their top export.

Here's what to know about Arizona's leading export.

Here's how much Arizona earned from computer equipment exports in 2025

Arizona exported $8.9 billion worth of computer equipment to countries around the world in 2025, according to the U.S. International Trade Administration.

Who are the computer equipment manufacturers in Arizona?

There are many companies headquartered in Arizona that design and produce computer equipment.

For example, Avnet, Inc. is based in Phoenix. The company has over 15,000 employees and produces electronic components used in everything from electric cars to household appliances. Another IT equipment company, CIS Global, is based in Tucson and employs over 800 people.

What were some of Arizona's other major exports in 2025?

These were Arizona's other top exports internationally in 2025, according to the U.S. International Trade Administration:

• Semiconductors: $6.3 billion