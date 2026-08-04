She had constantly suffered flashbacks and night terrors since Daniel’s death, and was eventually diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder two months after the shooting.

Wendy Leslie also lamented at how her son was portrayed during the trial.

“He was portrayed as some kind of psychopath, raging lunatic or a violent criminal,” she wrote. “Although he did have a past, he was absolutely not a violent person. He was very sweet-natured and kind, and he was loved by his friends and family.”

A woman who identified herself as Leslie’s sister-in-law tearfully read a statement describing how she and her husband to had explain to their children that the very law enforcement they had been told to trust would protect them had killed their uncle.

A man who described himself as Leslie’s best friend said Leslie had talked him out of dying by suicide multiple times and helped him find an adoptive family and a future he once believed to be out of reach.

"I learned he was turning his life around," the man said of Leslie "I was overwhelmed with hope because I believed I would finally have my brother back in my life again. That opportunity has now been taken away from me."

A victim advocate read a statement from a close family friend, who said life felt like a nightmare from which she could never wake since Leslie was killed.

After all the speakers had commented, Bhatia said she had read all of the voluminous letters that had been submitted in support of Sutton and asked that he be sentenced to the minimum sentence of seven years in prison.