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MESA — A Mesa man has been accused of killing his girlfriend after he told police he had returned home to find her dead in their apartment.

At around 11:15 a.m. July 21, Mesa police received a call from the man claiming he had returned home to their apartment and found his girlfriend unresponsive, according to spokesperson Detective Laura Cervantes.

Kyle Collins, 37, said he was starting CPR on Cierra Tellez, 36, while waiting for help to arrive, Cervantes said.

Tellez was found dead with significant injuries, according to Cervantes.

Detectives from the Mesa Police Homicide unit arrived on scene to assume the investigation, and during this time, detectives learned that Collins and Tellez were in a relationship and living together at the time, Cervantes said.

A preliminary observation by the Maricopa County Office of the Medical Examiner, along with interviews conducted during the investigation and evidence collected, led detectives to determine there was probable cause to arrest Collins, according to Cervantes.

Collins was booked into jail and faced charges of first-degree murder and kidnapping, Cervantes said.