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Identical twin brothers from Arizona are facing multiple felony charges after police say they tried to lure who they thought was a 17-year-old female on social media into a life of prostitution, according to court records.

Tentraveon Cowan and Teontrae Cowan, both 23 and from Avondale, each has been charged with attempted child sex trafficking; attempted receiving earnings of prostitution; attempted induce to prostitution; and attempted entice person for prostitution, according to Maricopa County Superior Court records.

Police say on Sept. 23 the two Cowan brothers contacted an undercover social media account without provocation and began trying to recruit who they believed was a 17-year-old minor female engaged in prostitution to work for them, according to court records.

Police arrested the pair in Goodyear on Sept. 24 when they drove to a park to meet the person they thought was a juvenile, according to court records.

During the social media conversation leading up to the arrest, the Cowan brothers told the person they thought was a 17-year-old juvenile that if they followed their instructions, "U gon get treated like royalty," according to court records.

They told the person to pay $2,000 to "elevate," a common tactic for a pimp to require new females to pay a "choose up fee" for the pimp's services, according to court records.

The two brothers provided a Cash App account for the person to send the money to and told the person posing as a juvenile she would be required to make a "quota" of $1,500 a night, according to court records.