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A former leader of a Northern Arizona University fraternity involved in the fatal hazing of another student who died with a 0.425% blood-alcohol concentration was sentenced at his Sept. 30 hearing to a year in jail with all but 60 days deferred in lieu of community service.

Carter Eslick, 20, pleaded guilty on Aug. 10 to hazing involving consumption of a substance causing harm in connection with the death of Colin Daniel Martinez, 18, who was found unresponsive and later declared dead at an off-campus house near the NAU campus on Jan. 31.

Eslick was visibly remorseful throughout the sentencing and acknowledged his decisions had unintentional — yet fatal consequences. He said he, like Martinez, wanted to fit in and allowed peer pressure to influence his decisions that resulted in Martinez's death.

"If I had known that one day somebody's life could possibly be in my hands, there's no way in hell I ever would have looked that way," Eslick said. "And I know that nothing I say here can replace or give any type of closure to the Martinez family, because I can't even imagine what the pain of losing a child feels like. But I want to express to them how incredibly sorry I am and that I pray every single day for their family."

Eslick’s parents also offered their condolences to Martinez’s family and assured the court that their son understood the gravity of his actions.

A woman who identified herself as Eslick’s mother shared her husband’s sentiments and asserted her son was not drinking the night Martinez died and instead acted as a designated driver. Eslick continued his college education through online classes and regularly attended church services every Sunday, she said.