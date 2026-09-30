A former leader of a Northern Arizona University fraternity involved in the fatal hazing of another student who died with a 0.425% blood-alcohol concentration was sentenced at his Sept. 30 hearing to a year in jail with all but 60 days deferred in lieu of community service.
Carter Eslick, 20, pleaded guilty on Aug. 10 to hazing involving consumption of a substance causing harm in connection with the death of Colin Daniel Martinez, 18, who was found unresponsive and later declared dead at an off-campus house near the NAU campus on Jan. 31.
Eslick was visibly remorseful throughout the sentencing and acknowledged his decisions had unintentional — yet fatal consequences. He said he, like Martinez, wanted to fit in and allowed peer pressure to influence his decisions that resulted in Martinez's death.
"If I had known that one day somebody's life could possibly be in my hands, there's no way in hell I ever would have looked that way," Eslick said. "And I know that nothing I say here can replace or give any type of closure to the Martinez family, because I can't even imagine what the pain of losing a child feels like. But I want to express to them how incredibly sorry I am and that I pray every single day for their family."
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Eslick’s parents also offered their condolences to Martinez’s family and assured the court that their son understood the gravity of his actions.
A woman who identified herself as Eslick’s mother shared her husband’s sentiments and asserted her son was not drinking the night Martinez died and instead acted as a designated driver. Eslick continued his college education through online classes and regularly attended church services every Sunday, she said.
'There were opportunties to protect Colin'
Martinez's father read a prepared statement lamenting that no one around his son during his final moments had the courage to seek medical help that might have otherwise saved his life.
"There were choices made that night," the man said. "There were opportunities to protect Colin. And when Colin became incapable of protecting himself, he was dependant upon other human beings that had the courage to protect him. And that courage was not there."
Coconino County prosecutor Jonathan Mosher acknowledged Eslick for being “remarkably forthcoming” and noted that Martinez’s parents didn’t seek prison time for Eslick despite his role in their son’s death.
Investigators learned Martinez and three other students participated in a dangerous drinking game the night before as part of a “rush” event organized by Delta Tau Delta’s NAU chapter, which closed in the aftermath of Martinez’s death.
The students played a drinking game where they were given a 1.75-liter bottle, or “handle,” of vodka and told to finish it amongst themselves, documents said. The game involved a group — typically three to five people — passing around a container of alcohol with the last person having to drink everything that’s left, according to the website Urban Dictionary.
Martinez consumed an enormous amount of alcohol before he passed out, documents said.
Autopsy: Martinez died of accidental acute ethanol toxicity
Fraternity members told investigators they checked on Martinez throughout the night and adjusted his sleeping position while monitoring his breathing and pulse after searching online for symptoms of alcohol poisoning, according to court documents. They called 911 after they discovered Martinez was unresponsive the following morning.
An autopsy found Martinez died from acute alcohol toxicity and listed his death as an accident. Martinez had also suffered a pulmonary and mild cerebral edema — a potentially deadly condition where excess fluid accumulates in the lungs and brain.
Flagstaff police initially arrested three 20-year-old executive board members of the fraternity, but they were released shortly after when officers hadn’t submitted any criminal charges to prosecutors.
The Coconino County Attorney’s Office eventually filed the hazing charge against Eslick nearly two months after Martinez’s death.
"The loss of a young person is always a tragedy," Coconino County Attorney Ammon Barker said in a previous statement. "Our hearts are with Colin Martinez's family, and we will diligently pursue this case toward a just resolution."
Eslick was allowed to live with his parents at their Scottsdale home while his criminal case was being adjudicated.
Coconino County Superior Court Judge Stacy Krueger acknowledged Eslick's acceptance of his role in Martinez's death as others attempted to downplay their involvement.
“You are responsible,” Krueger said. “But you are not solely responsible.”