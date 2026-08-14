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PHOENIX — A Phoenix pastor who was secretly recorded by another pastor as he admitted to sexually abusing a girl can't block that recording from being used in his criminal case because it didn't amount to religious confession, the Arizona Supreme Court said.

The unanimous opinion issued Wednesday rejected Pastor Mario Rodriguez-Ramirez's argument that a recording of him should remain confidential because of Arizona's "clergy-penitent privilege." The privilege protects someone who confesses to clergy by allowing the confessor to refuse to disclose confidential information to law enforcement and the courts — and by preventing clergy from disclosing it, too.

The ruling clarifies what counts as a confession in a religious context when the person making the statement wants to keep it from law enforcement.

The high court said Rodriguez-Ramirez couldn't use the clergy-penitent privilege because his conversation with the other pastor was largely about reputation management, not "absolution," and therefore wasn't actually a religious "confession."

The opinion, written by Justice James Beene, clarified how courts should assess privacy between religious leaders and confessors when confessors want to shield their disclosures from law enforcement or the courts.

"A communication does not cease to be a confession merely because it also includes discussion of non-spiritual matters. Similarly, a communication is not transformed into a confession merely because it contains admissions of wrongdoing, spiritual discussion, or a prayer. Instead, a communication must be for the purpose of absolution," the opinion says.