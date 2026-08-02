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GILBERT — A late-night stabbing at a Gilbert property ended with two people dead and the suspected attacker shot and killed by police, according to the Gilbert Police Department.

Around 11 p.m. Aug. 1, Gilbert police were called to a property near Lindsay and Elliot roads, department spokesperson Brenda Carrasco said in a statement.

The caller reported that someone in a detached structure had been stabbed and described a male suspect, Carrasco said.

Officers arrived at the scene and moved toward the rear of the property, which contained several buildings and living spaces.

Officers heard a woman screaming inside one structure and found a man matching the caller’s description at the building's entrance, Carrasco said.

The man fled inside, where officers also discovered an injured man and woman. Officers pursued the man into a bedroom where police shot him, Carrasco said.

The department did not say whether the man was armed or how many officers fired.

The man shot by police and the man who was stabbed were pronounced dead at the scene. Paramedics took a woman with stabbing injuries to a hospital where she later died, Carrasco said.

A second woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and received treatment at a hospital.

No suspects remained outstanding, but the department had not disclosed what led to the stabbing or identified any of those involved.

The East Valley Critical Incident Response Team was investigating the police shooting, with the Mesa Police Department serving as the lead agency.