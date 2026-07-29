International teachers are typically hired on one of two visas: the J-1, which has a base period of three years and can be extended up to five years; and the H-1B, which has a base of three years and can be extended up to six.

Both visas were good options for districts that were short on qualified professionals, and in the 2025 fiscal year, there were 444 international teaching certificates issued in Arizona. But on Sept. 19, 2025, Trump issued his proclamation “Restriction on Entry of Certain Nonimmigrant Workers,” which required a $100,000 payment to be issued an H-1B visa.

Diaz said they began to turn to international teachers to fill gaps during the COVID-19 pandemic. Though even then he preferred the H-1B visas, he never insisted upon using them exclusively, a choice he now regrets.

“Unfortunately, with the J-1 visa, by the end of their serving term, they have to go back to the Philippines. And this is now the situation,” Diaz said.

“Now I don’t have $100,000 for every teacher that wants an H-1B.”

Districts can hire teachers applying for visas directly from overseas, or they can use certain staffing companies as an intermediary — hiring from a pool of candidates using these companies to facilitate the visa process.

On Aug. 11, 2025, Liberty Elementary School District approved an agreement with Teach in the USA LLC, a Michigan-based company that facilitates J-1 visa “Cultural Exchange Programs” and H-1B recruitment.