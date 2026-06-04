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The U.S. Department of Justice has opened a new civil rights investigation into Arizona State University, citing what it described as viral videos alleging students were treated differently based on race.

The referenced videos were not provided on June 3 about Title VI investigation, and federal officials said they had not reached any conclusions.

The federal agency said its investigation will “examine whether ASU subjects its students to illegal discrimination through its DEI policies in admissions, recruitment, scholarships, tutoring, and the provision of educational support.”

Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 is a federal law that prohibits discrimination based on race, color or national origin in any program or activity that receives federal funding.

In response, ASU spokesperson Jerry Gonzalez said the university fully complies with federal laws and does not discriminate.

"Not only would doing so violate Arizona Board of Regents and ASU policy, but ASU has since 2010 operated under a state constitutional provision that prohibits preferential treatment or discrimination on the basis of race, sex, color, ethnicity, or national origin in public education," Gonzalez said, noting the school was aware of the federal agency's investigation and the viral videos.

"The university has no comment on these videos, as ASU does not comment on secret video recordings of its employees who are not authorized to speak on behalf of the university."