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Attorney General Kris Mayes wants Arizona to stop approving new data centers, staking out a more aggressive position than fellow Democrat Gov. Katie Hobbs over how the state should respond to growing concerns about water and energy demand.

A spokesperson for the Attorney General’s office said Mayes’ call was prompted by proposed cuts to the state’s Colorado River allotments — despite the power to implement a moratorium lying elsewhere.

“AG Mayes called on the Governor and the Legislature to pass legislation to pause any new data center approvals or construction until we have a statewide plan to manage our water and power future,” spokesperson Richie Taylor wrote in an email to The Arizona Republic.

Taylor wrote that Mayes was not currently investigating any data centers, but had received several complaints regarding a development in Ahwatukee. Mayes, who is running for reelection, is planning to hold a town hall over the data center in October.

Mayes has previously told The Arizona Republic that some data center projects “are nuisances to neighborhoods." She has used the state’s public nuisance law to target projects from mines to farms that slurp Arizona groundwater, drawing objections from the GOP about her novel use of the law.

The Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry issued a tongue-in-cheek response — without directly naming Mayes — challenging anyone advocating for a blanket moratorium to log off from “social media, artificial intelligence, streaming services, online banking and digital payments, cloud storage, GPS navigation, video conferencing, telehealth, and other cloud-based services” that rely on data centers.