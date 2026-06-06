Acting Reclamation Commissioner Scott Cameron said that, absent a consensus deal by the states that’s ready to go this year, a short-term framework is best. His agency will flesh out the details to release for a brief comment period this summer.

Cameron said he continues to meet frequently with the seven state negotiators, but must publish a plan this summer in time to govern river and dam withdrawals this fall. “We have reminded my seven best friends that there are deadlines we actually have to meet,” he said during a separate session of the University of Colorado conference.

Given how rapidly conditions on the river and in the reservoirs can shift, he said, it’s wise not to lock in for too long. “We think it makes sense to take a second look at decision-making every couple of years,” he said.

That is, he said, unless at some point in the coming decade the states can reach a consensus that protects the river and the government’s dam infrastructure longer-term.

“If peace breaks out and we have a seven-state agreement on something a year and a half from now or four and half years from now, we're happy to take that agreement and have it supplant this 10-year framework,” Cameron said.

Arizona tribes want certainty and a place at the table

Some Arizona tribes, like the states, are also unsatisfied with the prospect of a short-term plan — especially if their supplies remain at risk. They are among many water users in the basin who could take the government to court even if the states don’t, given that the federal government has a trust responsibility to supply water that makes their lands usable.