As head of the state prison health bureau at the time, Smith-Chambers was the lead corrections official working with the plaintiffs' lawyers to ensure changes improving prisoner healthcare were made, according to David Singleton, currently a professor of law at the University of the District of Columbia.

Singleton was executive director of the Ohio Justice & Policy Center, which filed the 2002 lawsuit, for 21 years and was intimately involved in ensuring the settlement agreement was carried out in full.

"She was pretty much the point person from the prison system standpoint, in terms of trying to make sure the reforms happened,'' Singleton told Capitol Media Services on Friday. "It happened in a way that obviously was carrying out the settlement, making sure that incarcerated people got the health care they needed, but also responsive to the institution's concerns. So a tough balancing act, but she was really terrific in that role.''

Singleton lavished praise on Smith-Chambers' ability to juggle needed reforms with the realities of the prison system.

"I found her to be incredibly pragmatic, solutions-oriented,'' he said.

"She's one of the smartest people that I know, and not in an arrogant way," Singleton said. "She is whip smart and is always trying to figure out what is the evidence-based way to do something that is going to ensure that incarcerated people are treated like the human beings that they are as well as being sensitive to the needs of the state. So she walks that line very, very well.''