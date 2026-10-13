“It’s caused us to really look at every little detail of routes,” Doss said. “It has us look at tracking, so we track all the buses through GPS … So we’re watching all the mileages. So if there’s a route that we know we can combine and bring that mileage down, we’re definitely doing it.”

Doss said the district has also attempted to take more gasoline-powered buses out that get about 14 miles per gallon compared to the five miles per gallon from the diesel buses.

Another way Doss is making fuel more efficient is by focusing on bus maintenance, like being more aggressive with things such as air filter changes, he said.

The price increase effects aren’t only seen on the managerial side. Bus drivers have also noticed the changes. Janelle Brabec, a lead bus driver and trip coordinator for the district, has been in the transportation industry for eight years.

Brabec’s route requires a fill-up about every three days. In case there is an emergency, drivers don’t let the fuel fall below half a tank. Brabec said the significantly higher diesel costs affect any kind of trip, whether it is transporting students to class or athletes to an event.

“I don’t know that it affects my day-to-day because we have to pick up kids,” Brabec said. “So it more affects our bottom line more than it does our daily job.”

If the costs grow beyond the allotted transportation budget, it could potentially affect the drivers. Brabec said higher fuel prices cut down the ability for the district to raise their pay and attract new drivers.