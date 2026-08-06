She also faulted the governor for signing legislation pushed by Arizona Public Service and approved with just a handful of Democratic lawmakers' votes that allows utilities to issue low-interest bonds secured by their aging coal-fired power plants.

Foes noted that came even as APS was rolling back its commitment to move away from fossil fuels, with the financing scheme making it possible to keep those plants operating longer. Hobbs' press aide Christian Slater said the governor disagreed with the APS decision but said the "securitization'' measure will help deliver more energy.

Hourihan also has taken shots at Biggs for being one of two Republicans on the U.S. House Oversight Committee to oppose a 2025 motion to subpoena files from the U.S. Justice Department about the late financier Jeffrey Epstein and the federal sex trafficking charges against him. Biggs did eventually vote for a bill to release unclassified documents in the case.

She also faults Biggs for what she calls his blind acceptance of whatever President Donald Trump wants.

"He worships Trump,'' Hourihan said.

For her part, the No Labels nominee said she doesn't hate the president. "But I don't support all of his policies and I don't support everything he says and does,'' Hourihan said.

She also said she supports providing school choice to parents through vouchers and questions whether fraud and waste in the Empowerment Scholarship Account program is any worse than in public schools.

Hourihan said she also wants to improve the education system so that more parents will want to keep their children in public schools.