No Labels Party gubernatorial candidate Teri Ann Hourihan has selected a real estate broker/health and wellness coach to be her running mate.
Angela Harrolle Mohan, registered as a political independent, said her experience also includes being the CEO for more than a decade of The 100 Club, a nonprofit that provides financial help and resources to families of police officers, firefighters and other public safety personnel killed or seriously injured in the line of duty.
The pick came just ahead of a Friday deadline set by the Secretary of State's Office for all candidates for governor to publicly name the lieutenant governor who will run with them on their ticket.
GOP hopeful Andy Biggs, a congressman, previously selected Republican former state Sen. Sine Kerr. Reports are that incumbent Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs plans to run with former Mesa Mayor John Giles, who was a Republican before reregistering earlier this year as a political independent.
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The move by Hourihan, a licensed professional counselor, comes on the heels of her defeating Hugh Lytle, who had been the hand-picked choice of No Labels Chairman Paul Johnson, in the July 21 primary election. That puts her on the same November ballot as Biggs and Hobbs.
Hourihan already lashed out at Hobbs for what she says is a failure to make Arizona more affordable during her term in office.
She also faulted the governor for signing legislation pushed by Arizona Public Service and approved with just a handful of Democratic lawmakers' votes that allows utilities to issue low-interest bonds secured by their aging coal-fired power plants.
Foes noted that came even as APS was rolling back its commitment to move away from fossil fuels, with the financing scheme making it possible to keep those plants operating longer. Hobbs' press aide Christian Slater said the governor disagreed with the APS decision but said the "securitization'' measure will help deliver more energy.
Hourihan also has taken shots at Biggs for being one of two Republicans on the U.S. House Oversight Committee to oppose a 2025 motion to subpoena files from the U.S. Justice Department about the late financier Jeffrey Epstein and the federal sex trafficking charges against him. Biggs did eventually vote for a bill to release unclassified documents in the case.
She also faults Biggs for what she calls his blind acceptance of whatever President Donald Trump wants.
"He worships Trump,'' Hourihan said.
For her part, the No Labels nominee said she doesn't hate the president. "But I don't support all of his policies and I don't support everything he says and does,'' Hourihan said.
She also said she supports providing school choice to parents through vouchers and questions whether fraud and waste in the Empowerment Scholarship Account program is any worse than in public schools.
Hourihan said she also wants to improve the education system so that more parents will want to keep their children in public schools.
Her nomination means she will be sharing the stage on an equal basis with Biggs and Green Party nominee Risa Lombardo at a pre-election debate to be sponsored by the Citizens Clean Elections Commission and the Arizona Media Association. That televised event, plus news reports about it, could give Hourihan and her views wide exposure and provide an alternative for those who do not support the major party contenders.
Hobbs has refused to debate any of her general election rivals.
Mohan also will be participating in the debate among the other lieutenant governor contenders.
That will be a first. Arizona voters approved creation of the lieutenant governor post in 2022 to be the first in the line of succession if a governor dies or otherwise leaves office.