"There's not a lot of other options, especially for folks who are not in the low or very low income category," Reddy said of coverage choices. "If you have a chronic condition or a condition that becomes more acute, often the bare-bones plans don't cover those needs. ... I think it's very tricky for the consumer right now. "

ACA plans are for working-age people who earn too much to qualify for Medicaid and don't have other health insurance coverage. The plans are private health insurance with federal subsidies available for those who qualify to help pay for it.

The insurance plans are available on marketplaces created by the 2010 ACA. While some states, including California, Colorado and New Mexico, use state-based marketplaces, Arizona uses the federal marketplace for ACA plans.

It is also possible that some of the people who dropped their ACA coverage are now uninsured, said University of Arizona public health professor Dr. Daniel Derksen, who is also director of the UA Center for Rural Health.

The drop in ACA enrollment, combined with anticipated drops in Medicaid coverage in the state in 2027, could fuel an increase in the number of uninsured people, which could in turn spike uncompensated care and drain hospital coffers, Derksen said.

Medicaid work requirements in HR 1 may fuel coverage losses in 2027

HR 1, also known as the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, mandates work requirements and twice-yearly coverage renewal, rather than annual renewals, for what's known as the "adult expansion" population in Arizona's Medicaid program. Medicaid is a government health insurance program for people who are low-income and who have disabilities.